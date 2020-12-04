After being fined by US, Hyundai recalls more vehicles Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

DETROIT (AP) — A week after being fined by regulators for delaying safety recalls, Hyundai is recalling about 130,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines could fail.



The recall covers certain 2012 Santa Fe SUVs, 2015 and 2016 Veloster cars, and Sonata Hybrid cars from 2011 through 2013 and 2016. The vehicles have 2.4-liter, 2-liter or 1.6-liter engines.



The recall will address a manufacturing issue that could cause the connecting rod bearings to wear out and the engines to fail, Hyundai said. A damaged connecting rod could puncture the engine block, causing the engine to stall. It also could let oil leak onto hot surfaces, increasing the risk of a fire.



The failures are caused by machining debris that can restrict oil flow. Documents posted Friday on NHTSA's website say that owners could hear abnormal knocking sounds from the engine and see warning lights before any failure or fire.



The recall stems from discussions in a 2019 U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into engine failures and fires, the company said. When the investigation began the agency said it had owner complaints of more than 3,100 fires, 103 injuries and one death.



Owners will be notified around Jan. 22. Dealers will inspect the engines and replace them if the bearings are damaged. All vehicles will get a knock sensor system to monitor symptoms that come before an engine fails.



Last week the NHTSA announced that Hyundai and affiliated Korean automaker Kia must pay $137 million in fines and for safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall over 1 million vehicles with engines that can fail. The fines resolve a three-year government probe into the companies’ behavior involving recalls of multiple models dating to the 2011 model year.



Hyundai will pay... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hyundai Elantra N Camouflage Teaser



Hyundai Motor Company today launches the new Elantra N Line. The new model is designed and engineered to deliver more enhanced driving fun to the bold new Elantra that launched in April. The N Line.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago Hyundai Motor makes major push into electric



South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it will introduce an electric vehicle-only platform early next year that will use its own battery technology to cut production time and costs. Ciara.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 2 days ago 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Driving Video



Hyundai Motor is launching comprehensive connectivity and design enhancements for the new IONIQ, the latest edition of its revolutionary eco-friendly model. As of its launch in 2016, IONIQ was the.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:53 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Hyundai to export 100,000 EVs in 2020 Hyundai Motor Group said it aims to export more than 100,000 electric vehicles (EVs) this year, driven by growing demand in major regional markets such as...

Just-Auto 1 week ago





