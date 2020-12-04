Global  
 

Southwest Airlines begins furlough process for nearly 7,000 employees

bizjournals Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Southwest sent notices of potential furloughs to thousands of employees Thursday in what represents the carrier's largest batch of notices issued so far. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) issued WARN Act notices — which are required as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act — to nearly 7,000 employees Thursday, according to a statement from the company. Southwest is far and away the dominant player at Kansas City International Airport (Code: MCI), with a 49.5% market…
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Southwest Airlines Says Thousands Of Employees May Need To Be Furloughed

Southwest Airlines Says Thousands Of Employees May Need To Be Furloughed 02:04

 Southwest Airlines says it's been talking with its employee unions for months about temporary cost savings.

