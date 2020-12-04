Southwest Airlines begins furlough process for nearly 7,000 employees
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Southwest sent notices of potential furloughs to thousands of employees Thursday in what represents the carrier's largest batch of notices issued so far. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) issued WARN Act notices — which are required as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act — to nearly 7,000 employees Thursday, according to a statement from the company. Southwest is far and away the dominant player at Kansas City International Airport (Code: MCI), with a 49.5% market…
