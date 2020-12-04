Southwest Airlines begins furlough process for nearly 7,000 employees
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Southwest sent notices of potential furloughs to thousands of employees Thursday in what represents the carrier's largest batch of notices issued so far. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) issued WARN Act notices — which are required as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act — to nearly 7,000 employees Dec. 3, according to a statement from the company. Just because a company issues WARN Act notices doesn't mean furloughs are guaranteed or every employee who receives a…
According to Business Insider, Southwest Airlines is trying to stay afloat during the pandemic by adjusting their routes.
They recently announced that they will serve nine new leisure routes to cities..