Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southwest Airlines begins furlough process for nearly 7,000 employees

bizjournals Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Southwest sent notices of potential furloughs to thousands of employees Thursday in what represents the carrier's largest batch of notices issued so far. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) issued WARN Act notices — which are required as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act — to nearly 7,000 employees Dec. 3, according to a statement from the company. Just because a company issues WARN Act notices doesn't mean furloughs are guaranteed or every employee who receives a…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Southwest Airlines Says Thousands Of Employees May Need To Be Furloughed

Southwest Airlines Says Thousands Of Employees May Need To Be Furloughed 02:04

 Southwest Airlines says it's been talking with its employee unions for months about temporary cost savings.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Southwest Airlines At BWI To Layoff 100 Employees In January 2021 [Video]

Southwest Airlines At BWI To Layoff 100 Employees In January 2021

Southwest Airlines At BWI To Layoff 100 Employees In January 2021

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:27Published
Southwest Plans To Furlough Workers [Video]

Southwest Plans To Furlough Workers

Southwest Airlines told workers they could lose their jobs in January after cost-cutting talks stalled. The possible furlough would be the first temporary layoff in the carrier’s 50-year history...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Southwest Airlines Adds 9 New Routes To Stay Afloat [Video]

Southwest Airlines Adds 9 New Routes To Stay Afloat

According to Business Insider, Southwest Airlines is trying to stay afloat during the pandemic by adjusting their routes. They recently announced that they will serve nine new leisure routes to cities..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published