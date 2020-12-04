These are the states that have announced how many COVID-19 vaccine doses they will receive in the first round of distribution

With a vaccine for Covid-19 believed to be around the corner, preparations are underway in India to ensure speedy distribution. GMR, which owns and operates the Delhi and Hyderabad airports, is reportedly preparing systems to transport vaccine doses when they're available. Temperature-controlled...
With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the government's plan for mass inoculation. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times, the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:33Published