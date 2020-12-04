IN PERSON: Fifth Third's new Kentucky regional president on leading through a changing industry

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Worried Marketers Can Rediscover Identity: Epsilon’s Stevens



CHICAGO - Despite the traditional fabric of ad targeting being torn up, the key relationship between publisher and consumer can be restored by a holy trinity of new approaches. That is according to an.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:41 Published 1 day ago New Lifetime tv show about Kentucky Fried Chicken



Kentucky Fried Chicken is teaming up with Lifetime for a comical cross-promotion starring Mario Lopez. It's called "A Recipe For Seduction." Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 2 days ago South Korea orders new restrictions as COVID-19 spike continues



The South Korean president brings in the military to help step up testing - amid warnings hospitals could soon be overwhelmed. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 3 days ago