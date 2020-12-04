IN PERSON: Fifth Third's new Kentucky regional president on leading through a changing industry
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Kimberly Halbauer, regional president for Fifth Third Bank in Kentucky, just began in her new role on Oct. 1, and with it, she packed up the life she's known in the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky area for the last 30 years and moved to Louisville.
For the first time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has appeared to accept President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, McConnell had previously held off on acknowledging Biden's win, insisting that Trump had a right to fight the outcome in court....
CHICAGO - Despite the traditional fabric of ad targeting being torn up, the key relationship between publisher and consumer can be restored by a holy trinity of new approaches. That is according to an..