IN PERSON: Fifth Third's new Kentucky regional president on leading through a changing industry

bizjournals Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Kimberly Halbauer, regional president for Fifth Third Bank in Kentucky, just began in her new role on Oct. 1, and with it, she packed up the life she's known in the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky area for the last 30 years and moved to Louisville.
