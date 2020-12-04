EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the November jobs report Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evidence was abundant in the November jobs report that the U.S. economy's tentative recovery is sputtering as coronavirus cases accelerate and federal aid runs out.



Hiring slowed sharply. Hundreds of thousands of people gave up looking for work. The proportion of the unemployed who have been jobless for at least six months rose.



All told, the Labor Department said Friday, employers added 245,000 jobs in November — the fewest since April, the fifth straight monthly slowdown and well short of the gain economists had been expecting.



Back in March and April when the virus slammed the economy, the United States lost a staggering 22 million jobs. It's been clawing them back ever since — but at an ever-diminishing rate: 4.8 million added jobs in June, 1.8 million in July, 1.5 million in August, 711,000 in September, 610,000 in October and 245,000 in November.



Total it all up and the American economy is still 9.8 million short of the jobs it had in February.



Meantime, the viral outbreak keeps worsening. The nation is now suffering an average of 189,000 new confirmed infections a day, up from fewer than 35,000 three months ago. States and localities are imposing curbs on business and persuading more Americans to stay home, which means less money spent and fewer jobs needed.



What's more, 9 million people could lose all their unemployment benefits the day after Christmas — unless Congress approves a rescue aid package before then. Negotiators on Capitol Hill are seeking an agreement.



“The American labor market hit a major speedbump in November due to the second wave of the coronavirus,’’ Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a research note Friday.



Here are five takeaways from the November jobs report:



