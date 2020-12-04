Global  
 

Report: Elon Musk plans to move to Texas

bizjournals Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may personally trade Silicon Valley for Austin. CNBC, working off anonymous sources, reported Dec. 4 that the billionaire who also runs SpaceX and The Boring Company has put his California houses on the market this year and he has told close friends and associates that he intends to move to Texas. Noting that Musk is the world’s second-wealthiest person behind Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, CNBC reports that Musk “spends most of his time between Austin, where Tesla and his tunnel…
