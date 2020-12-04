Report: Elon Musk plans to move to Texas

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Elon Musk 'Highly Confident' Will Ferry Humans To Mars 2026



SpaceX; Mark Brake/Getty Images; Business Insider Elon Musk said Tuesday he is "highly confident" SpaceX will land humans on Mars in 2026 — two years later than he previously hoped. In 2017, Musk.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago Grimes Shared a Rare Photo of X Æ A-12



And it looks like he'll be following in his dad's footsteps. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago Elon Musk: 'Highly confident' can put humans on Mars



There's a new timeline for landing humans on Mars. It comes from Elon Musk. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago