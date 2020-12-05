Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Marigold Diamond Ring’ enters Guinness Records

IndiaTimes Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Just over a month ago, Hyderabad jeweller Kotti Srikanth set a record for the most diamonds set in a ring, 7,801. Now, Meerut’s Harshit Bansal has broken that record with what he calls the 'Marigold Diamond Ring' — an eight-layer 165.45 g piece with 12,638 diamonds of 38.08 carat. It has entered the Guinness World Records.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Paralysed gamer becomes Fortnite Guinness World Records holder using his mouth

Paralysed gamer becomes Fortnite Guinness World Records holder using his mouth 07:39

 Rocky Stoutenburgh aka "RockyNoHands" is a legend, especially on Fortnite.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

German man holds Guinness World Record for the most FLESH tunnels [Video]

German man holds Guinness World Record for the most FLESH tunnels

German-born Joel Miggler has more stretched piercings than anyone else in the world and has achieved the Guinness World Records title for the most flesh tunnels in the face with a whopping 11 tunnels.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
Largest rideable 'Star Wars' inspired six-legged monster robot weighs two-tonnes [Video]

Largest rideable 'Star Wars' inspired six-legged monster robot weighs two-tonnes

Guinness World Records title holder Matt Denton has worked on movies across the globe, but what's gotten him into the record books came from inspiration as a child.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:10Published
Wakeboarder sets world record with astonishing 21-metre-long jump [Video]

Wakeboarder sets world record with astonishing 21-metre-long jump

This wakeboarder from Abu Dhabi set the Guinness World Record for the longest jump clocking in at a full 21 metres.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Meerut jeweller’s ‘Marigold Diamond Ring’, with 12,600 stones, enters Guinness World Records

 Just over a month ago, Hyderabad jeweller Kotti Srikanth set a record for the most diamonds set in a ring, 7,801. Now, Meerut’s Harshit Bansal has broken that...
IndiaTimes