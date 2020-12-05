‘Marigold Diamond Ring’ enters Guinness Records
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Just over a month ago, Hyderabad jeweller Kotti Srikanth set a record for the most diamonds set in a ring, 7,801. Now, Meerut’s Harshit Bansal has broken that record with what he calls the 'Marigold Diamond Ring' — an eight-layer 165.45 g piece with 12,638 diamonds of 38.08 carat. It has entered the Guinness World Records.
Just over a month ago, Hyderabad jeweller Kotti Srikanth set a record for the most diamonds set in a ring, 7,801. Now, Meerut’s Harshit Bansal has broken that record with what he calls the 'Marigold Diamond Ring' — an eight-layer 165.45 g piece with 12,638 diamonds of 38.08 carat. It has entered the Guinness World Records.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources