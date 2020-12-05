Global  
 

Biden officially has enough electoral college votes to win the presidency after California became the latest state to certify its election results

Business Insider Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
California's 55 electors put Biden over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, while Trump continues to contest the election in court.
