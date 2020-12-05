Airbus' new $260 million answer to Boeing's 787-8 Dreamliner just began flying passengers but it's already looking like a flop Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Airbus A330-800neo has a pair of high-performance Rolls-Royce engines and can fly more than 8,000 nautical miles. But most airlines still won't touch it. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boeing's Two New Airliner Families: S vs XXL



CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — When we compare Boeing's 737 MAX family of narrowbody jets to its giant new 777x widebody airliners, we see that the 777x family's sizes completely dwarf the 737 MAX family's.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago

