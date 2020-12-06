Global  
 

Brexit negotiations continue in Brussels, as the UK and EU try to overcome 'significant' issues that are preventing a deal being struck

Business Insider Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Leaders from the UK and EU agreed on Saturday to continue Brexit negotiations in Brussels, but highlighted key areas of disagreement.
Video Credit: Euronews English
News video: Brexit talks back on but 'three critical issues' stand in way of deal, says EC chief von der Leyen

Brexit talks back on but 'three critical issues' stand in way of deal, says EC chief von der Leyen 01:10

 Ursula von der Leyen, who gave a statement after a phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said that "progress has been achieved in many areas" but that "significant differences remain".

