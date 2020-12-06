Brexit negotiations continue in Brussels, as the UK and EU try to overcome 'significant' issues that are preventing a deal being struck
Sunday, 6 December 2020 (
4 days ago) Leaders from the UK and EU agreed on Saturday to continue Brexit negotiations in Brussels, but highlighted key areas of disagreement.
