Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Journal Communications CEO Steve Smith hired by firm acquiring ION stations

bizjournals Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Former Journal Communications Inc. chairman and CEO Steve Smith was named executive chairman of a new company called Inyo Broadcast Holdings that is buying local television stations from ION Media Networks Inc.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook CEO says won't deactivate Steve Bannon's account [Video]

Facebook CEO says won't deactivate Steve Bannon's account

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he would take down the former White House adviser's Facebook account after Steve Bannon in a video suggested the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published
Lawyers Lose Their Heads, Drop Steve Bannon Over 'Beheading' Fauci Comments [Video]

Lawyers Lose Their Heads, Drop Steve Bannon Over 'Beheading' Fauci Comments

A former adviser to President Donald Trump is facing another legal battle: finding new lawyers to represent him. Newser reports Steve Bannon made incendiary comments on his podcast about beheading FBI..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published