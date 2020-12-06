Former Journal Communications CEO Steve Smith hired by firm acquiring ION stations
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Former Journal Communications Inc. chairman and CEO Steve Smith was named executive chairman of a new company called Inyo Broadcast Holdings that is buying local television stations from ION Media Networks Inc.
