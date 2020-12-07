Global  
 

Jon Ossoff debated an empty podium and called Sen. David Perdue a 'coward' for skipping the debate one month ahead of the Senate runoff election

Business Insider Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Ossoff said "if the senator were not too much of a coward to debate in public" he would've asked Perdue about COVID-19 relief.
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: 'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate

'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate 00:52

 During the debate for the Senate seat in Georgia, Jon Ossoff said it's a "strange situation" without Sen. David Perdue.

