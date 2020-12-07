Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs amid strong foreign fund inflow
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Equity benchmark sensex jumped over 150 points and Nifty crossed the 13,300 level to touch their fresh lifetime peaks in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, ITC and HUL amid persistent foreign fund inflow.
