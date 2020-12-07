Oracle choking on Adobe's dust as software giants report this week Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The week ahead IMImobile PLC (LON: IMO) is today subject of a recommended offer from Cisco Systems at 595p per share in cash, which values the issued ordinary share capital of IMImobile at approximately £543 million on a fully diluted basis. GB Group PLC (LON: GBG), the provider of identity verification software, announces interim results on Tuesday. In its post-period trading update in late October, GB Group said it had performed well during the period and is expected to report revenues of £103m, reflecting organic growth of 10%; however, it said that growth had been underpinned by a strong performance in the US from a specific one-off customer project, which is not expected to have a material impact into the second half. Consequently, the company said it expects full-year group revenue to be flat to marginally ahead of full-year 2020 (FY20) on an underlying basis, which was ahead of consensus at the time of the October update. GB Group said it expects to report a 26% growth in adjusted operating profit in the first half to £27mln with net debt declining by £32.3mln over the period to stand at £2.7mln. In the trading update, it also said that, due to the strong first-half performance and confidence in the outlook, it intends to declare an interim dividend of 3 pence per share at the time of the half-year results and also plans to release the executive director bonuses accrued in FY20. Solid State PLC (LON: SOLI), which manufactures computing, power and communications products, is scheduled to report interim results on Tuesday. According to the post-period trading update in late October, the company expects to announce revenues and adjusted profits marginally easier at approximately £33.0mln (2019: £33.6mln) and £2.50mln (2019: £2.67mln) respectively. The open order book at 30 September 2020 was £34.3mln (30 September 2019: £36.5mln) of which around £23.7mln is expected to be shipped in this financial year. Net cash improved to £3.9mln as at 30 September 2020 (31 March 2020: £3.2mln) and the group has an unused £7.5mln revolving credit facility. Despite the uncertain outlook, the board anticipated that the financial outcome for the current financial year will be similar to the prior year. In a sign of optimism, the group said it has restarted its capex programme and is re-engaging with potential acquisition targets across both divisions. Across the pond, Adobe and Oracle report earnings on Thursday. Adobe shares are up around 45% year-to-date, reflecting a market capitalisation of around US$233 billion and trading on a hefty 16 times (16x) annual sales. Adobe has been enjoying the cloud software boom, but its growth has been moderating over recent quarters so the focus will be on the rate of growth moderation. Oracle trades more modestly, on around 5x sales, but is growing at a much slower pace than Adobe – at just 2% in the last quarter. Investors will be looking to see how much its cloud applications growth outweighs weakness elsewhere. Other US technology companies expected to report earnings this week include Coupa Software, Smartsheet, Sumo Logic, Guidewire Software, Verint Systems, Ncino, Broadcom and Ciena. Source: Data from regulatory news and company websites Date Company Event Period ending 07-Dec IMImobile Interim results 30-Sep 08-Dec GB Group Interim results 30-Sep 08-Dec Solid State Interim results 30-Sep 14-Jan Blue Prism Final results 31-Oct 22-Jan Computacenter Trading update 31-Dec 29-Jan FDM Trading update 31-Dec January Keywords Studios Trading update 31-Dec 04-Feb NCC Group Interim results 30-Nov Early Feb Idox Final results 31-Oct Early Feb RM Group Final results 30-Nov 03-Mar Avast Final results 31-Dec 11-Mar FDM Final results 31-Dec March Keywords Studios Final results 31-Dec 👓 View full article

