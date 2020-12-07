Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alert: Entire catalog of Bob Dylan songs reaching back 60 years is acquired by Universal Music Publishing

SeattlePI.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Entire catalog of Bob Dylan songs reaching back 60 years is acquired by Universal Music Publishing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Most Overused Songs in Movies and TV [Video]

Top 20 Most Overused Songs in Movies and TV

How about a little musical diversity in film? For this list, we’ll be looking at specific songs that have appeared in dozens of shows and movies throughout the years.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 25:19Published
Paul McCartney 'wishes he was more like Bob Dylan' [Video]

Paul McCartney 'wishes he was more like Bob Dylan'

Sir Paul McCartney has confessed he wishes he were more like Bob Dylan in not caring what other people think of him and his music.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Snapchat introduces new feature to allow creators to showcase subscriber count [Video]

Snapchat introduces new feature to allow creators to showcase subscriber count

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat has come out with a new feature where creators will now be able to publicise the number of subscribers they have. Mashable quoted a report by Tubefilter, which stated..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Universal Music buying Bob Dylan’s entire song catalog

 Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music...
SeattlePI.com