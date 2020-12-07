Alert: Entire catalog of Bob Dylan songs reaching back 60 years is acquired by Universal Music Publishing
Monday, 7 December 2020 (
3 minutes ago) NEW YORK (AP) — Entire catalog of Bob Dylan songs reaching back 60 years is acquired by Universal Music Publishing.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Top 20 Most Overused Songs in Movies and TV
How about a little musical diversity in film? For this list, we’ll be looking at specific songs that have appeared in dozens of shows and movies throughout the years.
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 25:19 Published 2 weeks ago
Paul McCartney 'wishes he was more like Bob Dylan'
Sir Paul McCartney has confessed he wishes he were more like Bob Dylan in not caring what other people think of him and his music.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on November 12, 2020
Related news from verified sources