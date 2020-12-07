Apple is reportedly designing a new series of Mac chips to outperform Intel's best, including a 32-core processor for a half-size Mac Pro

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Retailers Can Benefit From Sharing Data: LiveRamp’s Stratton



SAN FRANCISCO - They may have come to regard their own customer and prospect data as closely-guarded information. But retails have plenty to gain from sharing their customer data with other.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:45 Published 2 hours ago How New York Interconnect Serves The Big Apple On A Plate



It is the joint venture that promises to make 20 million New Yorkers available to advertisers at the push of a button? So, how is New York Interconnect (NYI) - a JV of Altice USA, Charter.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 18:22 Published 13 hours ago Fraud Follows The Money To TV: DoubleVerify’s Woolway



If you thought your connected TV was fraud-free, Steven Woolway has some data points for you. "We identified - just this year, in the first half of this year - 800 fraudulent apps. That was more than.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 11:13 Published 3 days ago