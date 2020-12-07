Apple is reportedly designing a new series of Mac chips to outperform Intel's best, including a 32-core processor for a half-size Mac Pro
Monday, 7 December 2020
1 hour ago) Bloomberg reported that Apple is testing new Mac chips, including one with up to 32 power cores for a new half-sized Mac Pro, slated for 2022 release.
