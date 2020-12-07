Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple is reportedly designing a new series of Mac chips to outperform Intel's best, including a 32-core processor for a half-size Mac Pro

Business Insider Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Bloomberg reported that Apple is testing new Mac chips, including one with up to 32 power cores for a new half-sized Mac Pro, slated for 2022 release.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Retailers Can Benefit From Sharing Data: LiveRamp’s Stratton [Video]

How Retailers Can Benefit From Sharing Data: LiveRamp’s Stratton

SAN FRANCISCO - They may have come to regard their own customer and prospect data as closely-guarded information. But retails have plenty to gain from sharing their customer data with other..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:45Published
How New York Interconnect Serves The Big Apple On A Plate [Video]

How New York Interconnect Serves The Big Apple On A Plate

It is the joint venture that promises to make 20 million New Yorkers available to advertisers at the push of a button? So, how is New York Interconnect (NYI) - a JV of Altice USA, Charter..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 18:22Published
Fraud Follows The Money To TV: DoubleVerify’s Woolway [Video]

Fraud Follows The Money To TV: DoubleVerify’s Woolway

If you thought your connected TV was fraud-free, Steven Woolway has some data points for you. "We identified - just this year, in the first half of this year - 800 fraudulent apps. That was more than..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:13Published