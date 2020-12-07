Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Universal Music snaps up Bob Dylan's back catalogue of more than 600 songs

Proactive Investors Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Bob Dylan’s back catalogue of songs has been snapped by Universal Music in a deal thought to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. No financial details were revealed but Universal said the agreement covered more than 600 songs including all of Dylan’s hits such as  Blowin’ In The Wind, The Times They Are a-Changin’, Like A Rolling Stone and Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door. His songs have been covered more than 6000 times by artists as diverse as Duke Ellington, Jimi Hendrix, Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart, Adele and U2. One of the icons of the sixties, Dylan has sold more than 125mln records and was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016, the first time a songwriter has received the accolade. Jody Gerson, Universal Music Publishing’s chief executive, said: “To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time - whose cultural importance can’t be overstated - is both a privilege and a responsibility.“ Back catalogues have become an increasingly valuable commodity as streaming services have proliferated and become the primary access to music for many people. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) has grown into a billion-pound business through a string of acquisitions of songs from best-selling artists. Dylan remains extremely popular as a download artist even though he first emerged in the early sixties in Greenwich Village in New York. Now aged 79, he continues to play over 100 concerts each year and released his latest album Rough and Rowdy Ways earlier in 2020 where it reached Number 1 in the UK and Germany and number 2 in the US. Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group added: “Brilliant and moving, inspiring and beautiful, insightful and provocative, his songs are timeless—whether they were written more than half a century ago or yesterday.” Universal Music Publishing's stable already includes a roster of superstars from Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Abba, Paul Simon to  Adele and the Beach Boys. French group Vivendi owns Universal Music.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Hit Songs Sung In A Language Other Than English

Top 10 Hit Songs Sung In A Language Other Than English 12:59

 How does that song go again? For this list, we're looking at non-English songs that became international hits.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'ready' to get married [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'ready' to get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are “ready to get married”, as sources say they don’t expect the pair to have a “long engagement”.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:38Published
Top 10 Best Songs of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Best Songs of 2020

These songs have made 2020 slightly more bearable. For this list, we’ll be looking at the best songs that achieved success in 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:09Published
First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd & Mariah Carey | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd & Mariah Carey | Billboard

First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd & Mariah Carey | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue bought 'in nine-figure deal'

Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue bought 'in nine-figure deal' Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue of hundreds of songs has been acquired by Universal Music Group in a reported nine-figure deal.
Sky News

Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue bought in nine-figure deal

Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue bought in nine-figure deal Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue of hundreds of songs has been acquired by Universal Music Group in a nine-figure deal.
Sky News

Bob Dylan just sold his entire catalogue of songs to Universal Music

 Read more
Washington Post Also reported by •The WrapBBC NewsNYTimes.com