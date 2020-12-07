Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The RNC paid $300,000 for autographed copies of Donald Trump Jr.'s new book to use as gifts to donors, report says

Business Insider Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The money spent on Trump Jr.'s new book, "Liberal Privilege," was the largest sum ever spent by the RNC on gift giveaways, The Daily Beast reported.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: RNC Paid $300K For Signed Copies Of Donald Trump Jr. Book

RNC Paid $300K For Signed Copies Of Donald Trump Jr. Book 00:26

 The Republican National Committee paid $300,000 for copies of Donald Trump Jr's new book, Liberal Privilege. The books will be given away to party donors. The Daily Beast reports that $300,000 is the largest ever paid by the RNC for books to be given away to party donors. According to Business...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump lawyer Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Trump lawyer Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump has said his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positivefor coronavirus. The US president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet thatthe former New York mayor had tested positive.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office [Video]

Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office

Politico reports that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning as many as 20 close associates before he leaves office in January. Who would he pardon? According to Business insider they include..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published