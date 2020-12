Ikea scraps famed catalogue after 70 years Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

wedish furniture giant Ikea said Monday it would stop printing its famed annual catalogue, ending a seven-decade tradition as customers moved to digital alternatives. The catalogues offered a snapshot on contemporary living that made them intensely popular, with circulation reaching a peak in 2016, when 200 million copies in 32 different languages were distributed worldwide. 👓 View full article

