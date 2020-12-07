Next year's Paris Air Show canceled; organizers look ahead to 2023

Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

One of Wichita's worldwide opportunities to shine as the Air Capital of the World has been canceled six months out. Organizers of the Paris Air Show announced Monday the cancellation of the June 2021 event because of the uncertainty of the Covid-19 health crisis that has killed more than 628,000 people worldwide, including more than 282,000 in the United States. The biennial event is next scheduled for June 2023. "We are obviously disappointed not to be able to hold the 2021 edition fo the Paris…