Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Romania’s center-right prime minister resigns after election

SeattlePI.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s center-right prime minister resigned Monday after a general election in which voters delivered nominal victory to the left-leaning, populist opposition party.

With 95% of votes counted in Sunday’s election, Ludovic Orban’s National Liberals (PNL) have been defeated by the populist Social Democrat Party. But the Social Democrats appear unlikely to emerge on top in what promises to be prolonged post-election wrangling to form a new coalition government.

Orban — who is also the party leader — said he was resigning from government because the PNL had to focus on talks to establish a new parliamentary majority.

“My objective is to form a majority that will not include the PSD,” he said, using the Romanian acronym for the Social Democrat Party.

“I want my resignation to show clearly that I am not holding onto any position,” Orban said. “I place Romania’s interests above PNL’s interests and above my personal interests.”

Orban's Cabinet will remain in office in a caretaker capacity, but under Romania's law must be replaced by a new administration within 45 days.

Until then, Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca will act as the prime minister, having been designated for the post by President Klaus Iohannis.

With most ballots counted, the PSD had around 30% of the vote, with Orban's reformist National Liberal Party trailing them by about 5%. The progressive USR-Plus alliance, which has pledged not to be part of any Social Democrat-led government, won about 15% of the vote.

Only two other parties crossed the 5% threshold to enter Parliament: the far-right AUR alliance, whose vocal opposition to coronavirus restrictions resonated with close to 9% of voters, and the UDMR party that represents the country's Hungarian...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Canada: #TorontoWillBeKhalistan trends on twitter, Watch the video to know why|Oneindia News

Canada: #TorontoWillBeKhalistan trends on twitter, Watch the video to know why|Oneindia News 01:23

 As the Farmer Protests rages on in India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks in support of the Indian Farmers and their right to protest has not gone down well with the Indian Government and the Twitteratis. #TorontoWillBeKhalistan is trending on Twitter as Indian are not very happy...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What lies ahead for Boris Johnson a year after election success? [Video]

What lies ahead for Boris Johnson a year after election success?

The year since Boris Johnson’s election success has seen Brexit, a baby and abrush with death from coronavirus. But the challenges still lying ahead of thePrime Minister suggest his job is not going..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
Promise of giving 1.5 times more MSP reached farmers' bank accounts: PM Modi [Video]

Promise of giving 1.5 times more MSP reached farmers' bank accounts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:25Published
Varanasi farmers got facility to store their produce with establishing of perishable cargo center: PM Modi [Video]

Varanasi farmers got facility to store their produce with establishing of perishable cargo center: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:06Published