International powers refuse to recognise 'deeply flawed' Venezuela election results

SBS Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The United States, the European Union and more than a dozen Latin American countries said they would not recognise the results of a parliamentary election in Venezuela, which saw allies of President Nicolas Maduro win a majority.
