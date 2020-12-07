International powers refuse to recognise 'deeply flawed' Venezuela election results
The United States, the European Union and more than a dozen Latin American countries said they would not recognise the results of a parliamentary election in Venezuela, which saw allies of President Nicolas Maduro win a majority.
