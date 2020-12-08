Chanda Kochhar told Dhoot to invest in hubby’s co: ED
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Former head of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar had in 2009 told Videocon group chairman V N Dhoot, whose loan applications had been pending with the bank, to invest money in her husband Deepak’s company, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its chargesheet filed recently.
