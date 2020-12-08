AustralianSuper makes $5 billion takeover play for Infratil Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Australia's largest superannuation fund has made a takeover offer for New Zealand's Infratil at $7.43 a share, valuing the infrastructure investor that owns half of Vodafone NZ at $5.37 billion.The offer from AustralianSuper works... Australia's largest superannuation fund has made a takeover offer for New Zealand's Infratil at $7.43 a share, valuing the infrastructure investor that owns half of Vodafone NZ at $5.37 billion.The offer from AustralianSuper works... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

