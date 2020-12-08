Global  
 

AustralianSuper makes $5 billion takeover play for Infratil

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
AustralianSuper makes $5 billion takeover play for InfratilAustralia's largest superannuation fund has made a takeover offer for New Zealand's Infratil at $7.43 a share, valuing the infrastructure investor that owns half of Vodafone NZ at $5.37 billion.The offer from AustralianSuper works...
