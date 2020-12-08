Decmil Group part of preferred contract alliance for Victorian rail upgrade work Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) has been appointed as a preferred tenderer by Rail Projects Victoria (RPV), in a joint venture with UGL and Arup, to upgrade the Gippsland rail line in Victoria. The package of works includes duplicating a track, extending the Morwell crossing loop, upgrading level crossings and signalling, and adding second platforms at three stations along the line and reactivating the second platform at Traralgon. An early works contract has been awarded so site investigations, procurement, engineering, and design works can commence immediately, with the project targeted for completion in late 2022. The company is currently doing contract negotiations including the valuation of the project, which is likely to be finalised in the coming months. “New buoyant market for Decmil” Decmil CEO Dickie Dique said: “The successful bid for these works opens up a new buoyant market for Decmil. “It validates our strategy to pursue an alliance contracting model to translate significant government investment in infrastructure upgrades into major contract wins for our business, as well as to utilise our existing skillsets and equipment in a new market opportunity. “We expect this significant government investment in infrastructure will continue in order to stimulate the COVID-19 impacted economy. “As a result, we have entered into a partnership with UGL to enhance our ability to capture further opportunities across a broad range of markets in the thriving infrastructure sector.” Gippsland rail line upgrade The Gippsland line upgrade will deliver major benefits to passengers including more reliable services along the Gippsland Line and 40-minute off-peak frequency for trains between Traralgon and Melbourne. The project is being delivered as part of the Regional Rail Revival program, which is upgrading every regional passenger rail line in Victoria. Decmil expects that the final contract will be agreed and awarded in the coming months, at which time the company will be able to provide investors with the value of the contract. 👓 View full article

