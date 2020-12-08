Global  
 

How To Shop Safely Online This Holiday Season

NPR Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Even more people are shopping online for the holidays this year. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary about how to avoid online scams.
 With more people shopping online this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police are warning there could be an increase in the number of porch pirates stealing peoples' Christmases.

