Five things you need to know today, and Covid’s impact on the media

bizjournals Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Good morning, friends. RIP, Chuck Yeager. Here are the five things you need to know to get your busy business day started, plus Covid tests, John Lennon and what Covid's doing to journalism.  Hospitals to halt elective procedures The Baker administration has told Massachusetts hospitals to halt all inpatient elective procedures starting Friday in response to the escalation of coronavirus patient hospitalizations, Jessica Bartlett reports.  MBTA head asks to delay cuts The general manager of…
