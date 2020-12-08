Global  
 

As infections rise, European Central Bank prepares stimulus

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is expected to unleash another blast of stimulus on Thursday to help businesses bridge the gap until the economy recovers from the pandemic - and to support governments that are ramping up spending to cushion the blow as the winter wave of the virus worsens.

The bank could add a half-trillion euros or more to its existing bond purchases. That means the central bank will vacuum up much of the new debt being issued by hard-pressed governments, lowering the risk of a new eurozone debt crisis.

If the pandemic purchases are expanded as expected, and combined with a previous bond purchase program amounting to 20 billion euros ($24 billion) per month, the ECB “will continue to absorb a very large part of gross debt issuance from euro area states,” wrote Frederik Ducrozet and Nadia Gharbi at Pictet Wealth Management.

Bond purchases drive down borrowing costs in the bond market, where governments get their financing, and thus takes some of the financial pressure off governments that otherwise might restrict their spending at the worst possible time.

Analysts Chiara Cremonesi and Francesco Maria Di Bella at UniCredit bank say that the ECB will remain “extremely active” in the bond market: “Indeed, we expect the ECB to purchase an amount similar to the entire new net issuance in 2021.”

They estimate the 19 countries that use the the euro will issue some 1.3 trillion euros in medium and long-term bonds next year, covering new deficits and existing debt.

Analysts view action at Thursday's meeting as all but certain. ECB President Christine Lagarde said at the Oct. 28 meeting that there was “little doubt” that the 25-member governing council would conduct a “recalibration” of existing stimulus programs at the December meeting. She subsequently pointed to...
