Restaurants Closures And Bankruptcies Continue To Rise

RTTNews Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
There has been continued business deterioration across the restaurant industry, with restaurant closures and bankruptcies continuing to rise across the U.S. and job losses growing at some of the prominent restaurants, according to a new survey by the National Restaurant Association or NRA. The survey details were shared by the NRA in a letter to the Congressional leadership.
