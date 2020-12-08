Rashida Jones named president at MSNBC

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’



Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’. During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked if the Trump administration was working to ensure.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07 Published on November 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources Rashida Jones named president of MSNBC, becoming first Black leader of cable news network Rashida Jones will become the next president of MSNBC and, in doing so, the first Black female leader of a cable news network.

USATODAY.com 14 hours ago



MSNBC Names Rashida Jones as President Ms. Jones, currently a senior vice president at the network, will become the highest-ranking Black woman in the TV news industry.

NYTimes.com 17 hours ago



MSNBC Names Rashida Jones President, Succeeding Phil Griffin Mr. Griffin, who has been with the cable news network for 25 years, will leave after the end of January.

Upworthy 17 hours ago



