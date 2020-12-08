Global  
 

Rashida Jones named president at MSNBC

bizjournals Tuesday, 8 December 2020
With her appointment as president of MSNBC, Rashida Jones becomes the first Black woman to head up a major news operation. She is replacing Phil Griffin, who departs Feb. 1. Jones, 39, has been the senior vice president in charge of specials at NBC News and has overseen some of the network's biggest presentations, including presidential debates and coverage of unrest in 2020. She also was given the responsibility of daytime and weekend programming at MSNBC. “Rashida knows and understands MSNBC,…
