Airbnb IPO: a barometer for travel after the pandemic
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () As one of the iconic businesses of the last decade, Airbnb’s decision to list its shares is a significant moment for America’s capital markets, especially given the preference of many Silicon Valley companies for private funding.
Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Fred Katayama reports.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Home-sharing company Airbnb filed for its initial public offering on Monday afternoon. The "Risk Factors" section of the document highlights how hard the coronavirus pandemic..