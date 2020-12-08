Global  
 

Airbnb IPO: a barometer for travel after the pandemic

bizjournals Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
As one of the iconic businesses of the last decade, Airbnb’s decision to list its shares is a significant moment for America’s capital markets, especially given the preference of many Silicon Valley companies for private funding.
 Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Fred Katayama reports.

