SpaceX may launch a Starship rocket more than 40,000 feet above Texas today. Here are 3 ways to watch live video of the flight attempt.
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Several YouTube broadcasters are on the ground in Boca Chica, Texas, to stream live video of SpaceX's historic flight attempt to 15 kilometers.
Several YouTube broadcasters are on the ground in Boca Chica, Texas, to stream live video of SpaceX's historic flight attempt to 15 kilometers.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources