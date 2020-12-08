Paris Air Show canceled for 2021: What that means for North Carolina's aerospace recruiting prospects Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

One of North Carolina's chances to reel in the next big aerospace project is off the slate for next year. Organizers of the Paris Air Show have announced the cancellation of the June 2021 event because of the uncertainty of the Covid-19 health crisis that has killed more than 1.54 million people worldwide, including 284,000 in the United States. Chris Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, said events like this one have historically been "great opportunities" for… 👓 View full article

