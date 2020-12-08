Michigan cancels game against Ohio State, leaving Buckeyes one game short for championship

Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The Ohio State vs. Michigan football game scheduled for Dec. 12 has been canceled due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases among the Wolverines. The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced the cancellation on Tuesday afternoon, citing an “increasing number of Covid-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week.” “The decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health department officials and university administration,” the department said. “We…