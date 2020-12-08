Global  
 

Milwaukee's top five advertising agencies received combined $17M in PPP loans

bizjournals Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Laughlin Constable was not alone among the five largest Milwaukee-area ad agencies in arranging a Paycheck Protection Program loan. The five agencies received a combined $17 million through banks from the program designed to preserve jobs.
