Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cooper issues modified stay-at-home order; 9 of 12 Triad counties have critical spread of Covid

bizjournals Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Gov. Roy Cooper, saying the coronavirus is “upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven’t seen before,” imposed new statewide restrictions on Tuesday. Cooper issued a modified stay-at-home order effective Friday that will require North Carolinians to stay at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. All businesses must close by 10 p.m., and on-site alcohol consumption must end by 9 p.m. “Let me be clear – we will do more if our trends do not improve,” Cooper said. “That means additional actions…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: New stay-at-home order takes effect in San Diego County

New stay-at-home order takes effect in San Diego County 02:32

 Many businesses are shutting down due to the latest stay-at-home order for San Diego County.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Riverside County Warns California Planning To Send Out ‘Emergency’ Push Alert For Stay-At-Home Order [Video]

Riverside County Warns California Planning To Send Out ‘Emergency’ Push Alert For Stay-At-Home Order

The county said a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will be sent out at noon Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published
Santa Clara County Facing Steepest COVID-19 Surge Yet [Video]

Santa Clara County Facing Steepest COVID-19 Surge Yet

Health officials in Santa Clara County say it is facing the steepest, greatest surge yet. Betty Yu reports they are urging residents to stay at home and avoid anything that is not essential.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:16Published
Restaurants forced to adjust to regional stay-at-home order [Video]

Restaurants forced to adjust to regional stay-at-home order

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:10Published