Cooper issues modified stay-at-home order; 9 of 12 Triad counties have critical spread of Covid

Gov. Roy Cooper, saying the coronavirus is “upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven’t seen before,” imposed new statewide restrictions on Tuesday. Cooper issued a modified stay-at-home order effective Friday that will require North Carolinians to stay at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. All businesses must close by 10 p.m., and on-site alcohol consumption must end by 9 p.m. “Let me be clear – we will do more if our trends do not improve,” Cooper said. “That means additional actions…