Serena Williams invests in Chicago startup ShoppingGives

bizjournals Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
A Chicago startup that helps you donate to charities while online shopping just landed funding from Serena Williams. ShoppingGives announced Tuesday that it raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Serena Ventures, the venture capital firm led by the tennis superstar. The new funding comes on the heels of the startup's $5.5 million seed round it raised in September.  Launched in 2018, ShoppingGives has created a simple way for online shoppers to donate to non-profits when they purchase items…
