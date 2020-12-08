Kin Mining results of up to 5 metres at 27.7 g/t gold pave way for resource upgrade at Hobby within CGP Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) results of up to 5 metres at 27.7 g/t gold from infill reverse circulation drilling at Hobby prospect within the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in Western Australia pave the way for a resource upgrade. The results in the sulphide zone reinforce previous results, confirm the presence of deeper, higher-grade mineralisation in recently completed resource drill-out and provide scope for further growth. A combination of narrow, high-grade results and wider low-grade results has been received with the prospect demonstrating strong geological similarities to other important new discoveries at the CGP such as Cardinia Hill, Comedy King and East Lynne/Collymore. Scope for resource growth Managing director Andrew Munckton said: “We are delighted with the outcomes of the recently completed infill drilling program at Hobby, which has demonstrated the presence of high-grade gold from laminated quartz vein and pyrite mineralisation associated with felsic porphyry intrusions over a strike length of at least 450 metres. “The mineralisation at Hobby remains open both along strike to the south and down-dip to the north – providing significant scope for further resource growth beyond the updated mineral resource planned for early next year.” Repeated attributes across system He said the standout 5-metre result from 109 metres demonstrated attributes KIN had seen repeated across the broader Cardinia mineralised system. “With a strong understanding of the geology, it is possible to achieve outstanding grades with a systematic approach to drilling out resources. “There are a number of results like this over the Hobby, Cardinia Hill, East Lynne, Collymore, Comedy King and Bruno Lewis deposits drilled this year.” Other notable results include: 2 metres at 8 g/t gold from 30 metres, 2 metres at 6.93 g/t from 62 metres; 5 metres at 2.80 g/t from 37 metres and 6 metres at 2.71 g/t from 71 metres; 11 metres at 1.61 g/t from 14 metres; and 10 metres at 1.18 g/t from 21 metres. Hobby hosts an inferred resource of 100,000 tonnes at 2.1 g/t for 8,000 ounces within total Cardinia resources of 409,000 ounces and total CGP resources of 945,000 ounces. RC drilling continuing at Lewis Munckton said: “Next steps at Hobby include an updated mineral resource estimate to be completed early next year followed by step-out RC drilling to the south and further RC and diamond drilling to test the down-plunge extent to the mineralisation – all of which are to be completed in 2021. “In the meantime, RC drilling continues at the Bruno Lewis prospect at Cardinia testing the down-dip and down plunge extensions to the shallow mineralisation at this laterally extensive deposit. “The Bruno Lewis Deeps program consists of over 100 RC holes and is expected to be nearing completion by the end of the year.” 👓 View full article

