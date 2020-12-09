Global  
 

Giuliani shares that he's getting the same COVID-19 treatment as Trump, as the US reports 2,622 more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday

Business Insider Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Giuliani said that Trump told him, "we can get it over in three days if we send you to the hospital" and bragged about his special treatment.
 U.S. President Donald Trump's hospitalized personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is doing well and does not have a temperature, the president said on Monday at the White House.

