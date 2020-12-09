High court takes on Fannie, Freddie presidential power case Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )





The case could also mean undoing an agreement between the companies and the government that has sent about $246 billion in their profits to the Treasury. That was compensation for the taxpayer bailout they received after the 2007 housing market crash.



The case before the justices involves the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie and Freddie and was created following the housing market crash. One of the questions for the court, which is hearing arguments by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic, is whether the agency's structure violates the Constitution.



The case is in many ways similar to one the justices decided earlier this year involving the FHFA's companion agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The CFPB, the government’s consumer watchdog agency, was created by Congress in response to the same financial crisis.



In the case involving the CFPB, the court struck down restrictions Congress imposed that said the president could only fire the agency's director for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” Just as the head of the CFPB was, the head of the FHFA is nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate to a five-year term. The director is then only removable by the president “for cause."



That structure can leave a new president with a director chosen by the previous president for some or all of the new president’s time in office.



In their decision earlier this year, however, the justices suggested a potentially important difference between the CFPB and the FHFA. The CFPB's regulatory and enforcement authority is much greater,...

