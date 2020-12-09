Burger King IPO allotment status: How to check
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Fast-food restaurant chain Burger King India's initial public offer (IPO) saw a whopping 156.65 times subscription over the 7.44 crore shares offered during December 2-4, 2020. The fast-food major's basis of allotment will be finalized on Wednesday (December 9).
Fast-food restaurant chain Burger King India's initial public offer (IPO) saw a whopping 156.65 times subscription over the 7.44 crore shares offered during December 2-4, 2020. The fast-food major's basis of allotment will be finalized on Wednesday (December 9).
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources