The Latest: Germany reports record-high 590 new virus deaths

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
BERLIN — Germany has reported a new daily record of 590 coronavirus-related deaths.

The country's national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, also reported 20,815 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, as the country inches closer to a national lockdown after Christmas.

Several German states, including Saxony and Bavaria, already moved closer to a “hard lockdown” Tuesday as officials warned that continued high coronavirus infections could overwhelm hospitals and that too many people were ignoring existing pandemic restrictions.

High-ranking government officials have also suggested a national hard lockdown for a two-week period after Christmas that would include extending school vacation by a week and closing all nonessential shops in the country.

Germany managed to avoid the high number of infections and grim death tolls seen in some other large European nations in the spring, and continues to have a lower overall fatality rate than countries such as Britain, France and Spain. But while restrictions imposed in November have slowed the exponential rise in cases, the numbers keep creeping up.

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Biden calls for action on virus as he introduces health team

— New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief

— UAE says Chinese vaccine 86% effective, offers few details

— California’s hospitals filling up as virus cases skyrocket

— Cruise cut short as passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

