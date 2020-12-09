Global  
 

Anyone with a history of 'significant' allergies to food or medicines should avoid the current Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the UK regulator said, after 2 people had reactions

Business Insider Wednesday, 9 December 2020
"Two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely" to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a health director in UK said.
 Regulators have urged anyone with a history of "significant" allergic reactions to not take the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

