Baker: Mass. has enough resources to avoid new eviction moratorium

bizjournals Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
While Massachusetts officials are rolling back some aspects of reopening, don’t expect a return of the eviction moratorium anytime soon. Asked whether he would consider resuming the moratorium, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state should have enough resources for tenants and landlords behind on payments to avoid another hold on evictions.
