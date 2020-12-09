Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden is reportedly considering nominating Pete Buttigieg, his former presidential opponent, to be ambassador to China

Business Insider Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Axios reported that President-elect Joe Biden is considering former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg to be his China ambassador.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden selects retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense [Video]

Biden selects retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense

President-elect Joe Biden has selected retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, the former commander of US Central Command, to be his secretary of defense, two sources familiar with the decision told CNN.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:40Published
Jill Biden Reportedly Backs Debt-free Community College [Video]

Jill Biden Reportedly Backs Debt-free Community College

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Dr. Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden's wife and the future first lady, will push for debt-free community college, according to a close source who spoke with Yahoo News...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published
Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine . Earlier this week, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they would all be willing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden considering possible China ambassadorship for former Mayor Buttigieg

Biden considering possible China ambassadorship for former Mayor Buttigieg Buttigieg, an Afghanistan war veteran who battled Biden for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, was among the top contenders for the role of ambassador...
Jerusalem Post