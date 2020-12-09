Global  
 

Elon Musk: 'Yes, I have moved to Texas'

bizjournals Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
It's official. Elon Musk is now a resident of Austin, Texas. And he's got a message for California.
 Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Elon Musk confirms: 'Yes, I have moved to Texas'

 Elon Musk said Tuesday that while SpaceX and Tesla maintain major operations in California today, he has personally moved to Texas.
