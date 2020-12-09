West Virginia chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

BELLE, W.Va. (AP) — An explosion that injured four people at a West Virginia chemical plant and shook surrounding homes prompted authorities to impose a shelter-in-place order before giving the all-clear early Wednesday.



It happened after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chemours plant in the Kanawha County community of Belle, the county commission said in a statement. The injured people included two workers and one person hit by debris, Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper told WCHS-TV.



Officials believe the explosion involved chlorinated dry bleach and methanol, Carper said.



“We’ve had at least one very serious explosion and a working fire at the plant,” Carper told the news station.



People who lived in the area reported their houses shook. Emergency officials announced a shelter-in-place order for 2 miles around the plant and a nearby road was closed before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and allow people to move around.



Belle Mayor David Fletcher, who also is a volunteer firefighter, said the blaze was extinguished before midnight. “Right now we feel like everything is in pretty good shape,” he told the TV station.



Still, it was a very hard day, Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald told The Associated Press.



“We lost a law enforcement officer and they laid her to rest, our community was already hurting over that event, and then to end the day with an explosion at a chemical plant when our first responders were already grieving and exhausted from dealing with a funeral — it was a hard situation to go through this evening,” she said.



Chemours formed as a spinoff from DuPont in 2015. The 723-acre site is located along the Kanawha River about 10 miles southeast of Charleston. The town of Belle has about 1,100 residents.



___



This story... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Reuters Studio - Published 7 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Explosion at chemical plant in West Virginia 00:22 County officials in Belle, West Virginia, have declared a shelter-in-place order for residents within a 2-mile radius of the Chemours Co chemical plant after a "serious explosion" occurred at the plant. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shelter In Place Lifted After Chemical Plant Explosion



A shelter-in-place order has been lifted following a chemical plant explosion in West Virginia. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:29 Published 3 hours ago Eight injured as chemical factory in South Africa's Durban explodes



At least eight people have been injured after an explosion occurred at a chemical factory in New Germany, west of Durban on Tuesday (December 8). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources WV chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order An explosion at a West Virginia chemical plant on Tuesday night prompted authorities to order residents within 2 miles of the plant to remain indoors. A local...

USATODAY.com 5 hours ago





